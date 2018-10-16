Pulse.com.gh logo
President Ramaphosa receives Interim Report on Inquiry into South African Revenue Service (SARS)


Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received an interim report of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The President is applying his mind to the contents of the interim report and the recommendations made by Commission Chair Justice Robert Nugent.

As part of this process, President Ramaphosa has furnished a copy of the interim report to suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane.

The President has invited Mr Moyane to make any submissions he may have on the interim report or its recommendations.

The interim report has been posted on The Presidency website at www.thepresidency.gov.za

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.
