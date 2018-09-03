Press Conference United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement in South Sudan

news

Date: Wednesday, 05 September 2018 – 11.00 - 14.00

Venue: Juba Grand Hotel

UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency in South Sudan in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will wrap-up the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement in South Sudan on 05 September 2018.

Government authorities, UN agencies and partners, will renew their commitment to finding and facilitating solutions to internal displacement. Also, participants will propose and enhance concrete activities that will facilitate and strengthen the participation of internally displaced people in the decisions that concern them, and to develop national law and implementing regulations on internal displacement.

A press conference will be attended by Hon. Peter Gatwech, Under-Secretary for Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, UNHCR Representative in South Sudan Mr. Johann Siffointe, UNHCR’s Director of the Division of International Protection, Ms Grainne O’hara and Dr Chaloka Beyani, author of the African Union (AU) Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa 2012 (Kampala Convention) and the Great Lakes Pact and Protocol on IDPs 2006.

Journalists are invited to cover the press conference on behalf of their media houses.

Background

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, which were developed under the leadership of Dr. Francis Deng in his previous capacity of former Special Rapporteur on Human Rights of IDPs (1992-2004) and have been widely accepted as being the global standard for protecting and assisting internally displaced people (IDPs). Many states have incorporated them into national legislation, they have inspired regional agreements, and they underscore all major work in this area.