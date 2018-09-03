Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Press Conference United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement in South Sudan


APO Press Conference United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement in South Sudan

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) play

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Download logo
Date: Wednesday, 05 September 2018 – 11.00 - 14.00
Venue: Juba Grand Hotel
UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency in South Sudan in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will wrap-up the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement in South Sudan on 05 September 2018.
Government authorities, UN agencies and partners, will renew their commitment to finding and facilitating solutions to internal displacement. Also, participants will propose and enhance concrete activities that will facilitate and strengthen the participation of internally displaced people in the decisions that concern them, and to develop national law and implementing regulations on internal displacement.
A press conference will be attended by Hon. Peter Gatwech, Under-Secretary for Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, UNHCR Representative in South Sudan Mr. Johann Siffointe, UNHCR’s Director of the Division of International Protection, Ms Grainne O’hara and Dr Chaloka Beyani, author of the African Union (AU) Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa 2012 (Kampala Convention) and the Great Lakes Pact and Protocol on IDPs 2006.
Journalists are invited to cover the press conference on behalf of their media houses.
Background
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, which were developed under the leadership of Dr. Francis Deng in his previous capacity of former Special Rapporteur on Human Rights of IDPs (1992-2004) and have been widely accepted as being the global standard for protecting and assisting internally displaced people (IDPs). Many states have incorporated them into national legislation, they have inspired regional agreements, and they underscore all major work in this area.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Situation in Tripoli, Libya APO Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Situation in Tripoli, Libya
APO: Joint Constitutional Review Committee to hear Oral Presentations at Parliament APO Joint Constitutional Review Committee to hear Oral Presentations at Parliament
APO: The Secretary-General remarks to China-Africa Cooperation Summit APO The Secretary-General remarks to China-Africa Cooperation Summit
APO: High Commissioner Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre accredited to Botswana APO High Commissioner Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre accredited to Botswana
APO: The Secret Chinese Arms Trade in the Horn of Africa APO The Secret Chinese Arms Trade in the Horn of Africa
APO: China-Africa High Level Dialogue with Business Representatives Forum on China-Africa Cooperation 03 September 2018 Beijing, China APO China-Africa High Level Dialogue with Business Representatives Forum on China-Africa Cooperation 03 September 2018 Beijing, China



Top Articles

1 APO Rugby World Cup: Kenya Simbas Repechage training squad namedbullet
2 APO The trade of illegal weapons implicates senior government...bullet
3 APO President concludes productive state visit to Chinabullet
4 APO Top 50 Brands: Dangote Now the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeriabullet
5 APO Government Activities for the Week 3- 9 September 2018bullet
6 APO High Commissioner Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre accredited...bullet
7 APO H.E. The President of Equatorial Guinea and Ministers to...bullet
8 APO Could the future of food in the world depend on what...bullet
9 APO Now is the time for local investors to step up and...bullet
10 APO Community Networks Key to Connecting Africa, says...bullet

APO

International Road Transport Organisation (IRU)
APO IRU Media Prize on the Future of Transport and Trade now open for entries
Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF)
APO Rugby - Nigeria: Edo State Emerge Winners of the Inaugural South South / South East Rugby League!
Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF)
APO Rugby - Nigeria: South South / South East Inaugural Rugby League Billed for Finals On Saturday
Financial Gazette Newswire
APO Zimbabwe businessman’s death exposes South Africa’s murky world of pension funds