The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel, (UNOWAS) Mohamed Ibn Chambas jointly undertook a two-day High-Level Solidarity mission to Nigeria from 29-30 October 2018 in preparations for the forthcoming February 2019, Nigerian general elections.

The Joint Mission is part of the ECOWAS and UNOWAS sustained efforts to support the consolidation of democracy and good governance in Nigeria. The Joint Mission held consultations with key stakeholders, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, National Broadcasting Commission, the Nigeria Bar Association and the Civil Society Organisations. They were also received in audience by the Chair of ECOWAS and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two Senior Officials from ECOWAS and the UN while reiterating the resolve to accompany the electoral process in Nigeria- a strategic country in the region, expressed satisfaction with measures so far taken by the various entities involved in the organisation of the elections to ensure better cooperation and synergy towards a successful, violence-free, inclusive, credible and transparent outcome in 2019. The Joint Mission particularly commended the efforts by the Federal Government to provide adequate resources for the electoral process and further welcomed the efforts by the security agencies to ensure that the elections are conducted in a secure and peaceful environment. The Joint Mission exhorted the security agencies to however maintain their professionalism and neutrality while performing their duty.

The stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful electoral process and exhorted all aspirant candidates in all the elections to commit to accept the outcome of the elections and seek redress of any grievances through legal process.

ECOWAS and UN collaboration expressed confidence that the entire phases of the electoral process will be peaceful and pledged to work with all Nigerian stakeholders for peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections in February 2019.