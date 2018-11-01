Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO Press release by H.E. Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou President of the ECOWAS COMMISSION And H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) play

United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)

Download logo

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel, (UNOWAS) Mohamed Ibn Chambas jointly undertook a two-day High-Level Solidarity mission to Nigeria from 29-30 October 2018 in preparations for the forthcoming February 2019, Nigerian general elections.

The Joint Mission is part of the ECOWAS and UNOWAS sustained efforts to support the consolidation of democracy and good governance in Nigeria. The Joint Mission held consultations with key stakeholders, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, National Broadcasting Commission, the Nigeria Bar Association and the Civil Society Organisations. They were also received in audience by the Chair of ECOWAS and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two Senior Officials from ECOWAS and the UN while reiterating the resolve to accompany the electoral process in Nigeria- a strategic country in the region, expressed satisfaction with measures so far taken by the various entities involved in the organisation of the elections to ensure better cooperation and synergy towards a successful, violence-free, inclusive, credible and transparent outcome in 2019. The Joint Mission particularly commended the efforts by the Federal Government to provide adequate resources for the electoral process and further welcomed the efforts by the security agencies to ensure that the elections are conducted in a secure and peaceful environment. The Joint Mission exhorted the security agencies to however maintain their professionalism and neutrality while performing their duty.

The stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful electoral process and exhorted all aspirant candidates in all the elections to commit to accept the outcome of the elections and seek redress of any grievances through legal process.

ECOWAS and UN collaboration expressed confidence that the entire phases of the electoral process will be peaceful and pledged to work with all Nigerian stakeholders for peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections in February 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Sudanese women’s right to pass citizenship to their children discussed in high-level workshop in Khartoum APO Sudanese women’s right to pass citizenship to their children discussed in high-level workshop in Khartoum
APO: U.S Embassy Lilongwe and MCC Celebrate the Closeout of the Five-year, $350 Million Malawi Compact APO U.S Embassy Lilongwe and MCC Celebrate the Closeout of the Five-year, $350 Million Malawi Compact
APO: Media Advisory: President Ramaphosa to formally launch Anti-Gang Unit APO Media Advisory: President Ramaphosa to formally launch Anti-Gang Unit
APO: Africa Internship Academy celebrates two years of grooming Africa’s next generational change agents APO Africa Internship Academy celebrates two years of grooming Africa’s next generational change agents
APO: Rwanda Rugby Federation to hold a General Assembly APO Rwanda Rugby Federation to hold a General Assembly
APO: President of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL presides Merck Foundation conference “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” to build Healthcare capacity in Africa and Asia APO President of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL presides Merck Foundation conference “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” to build Healthcare capacity in Africa and Asia



Top Articles

1 APO Seychelles Ambassador Nominated to the Board of the World’s Largest...bullet
2 APO U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor to visit Jimma, Oromia Regionbullet
3 APO The Second Annual U.S.-AU Countering Violent Extremism Weekbullet
4 APO Somalia attending International Telecommunication Union (ITU)...bullet
5 APO President of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL presides Merck...bullet
6 APO Ambassador Eric P. Whitaker Helps Launch “Zéro Palu! Je...bullet
7 APO Ambassador Miyashita attends 20th Anniversary of the...bullet
8 APO Police Committee concerned by diversion of...bullet
9 APO South Africa Filmmakers arrive in America on...bullet
10 APO Fresh impetus for the African Air Transport...bullet

APO

Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS)
APO Al-Sumait Prize 2019 Invitation for Nominations
GROHE
APO GROHE Shower Trays: Single-Source PerfectMatch Solutions for Modern Bathrooms
U.S. Embassy in Malawi
APO EducationUSA to Host Several Workshops in November
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
APO IMF Staff Team Completes Review Mission to Togo
X
Advertisement