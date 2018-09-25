Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Dr. Workineh Gebeyehu Negewo, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

news

Today the Secretary-General met with H. E. Dr. Workineh Gebeyehu Negewo, Minister For Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister exchanged views on the recent positive developments in the Horn of Africa and the way forward on resolving of the remaining challenges in the region. The Secretary-General welcomed the rapprochement between Eritrea and Ethiopia as a positive development for regional peace and stability. The Secretary-General reiterated the United Nations full support to these efforts and Ethiopia’s facilitation of the dialogue between Djibouti and Eritrea.