Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republic


APO Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African Republic

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General play

United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

Download logo

Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen,

I am pleased to join you and I thank you for participating.

The situation in the Central African Republic is stable, despite continuous incidents and sporadic resurgences of violence.

But much more need to be done to secure peace and stability across the country.

Continuous violations of the rule of law and attacks on civilians must end.

This can only be achieved through an inclusive and comprehensive political solution that supports the building of effective and inclusive state institutions and delivers accountability.

In this regard, I commend the leadership of President Touadéra and national and local authorities.

We need to support their efforts in leading this country from war to peace.

I applaud the progress made by the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic, which remains an essential framework for the peace process in the country.

Its political and technical capacity must be strengthened.

To achieve this, coordination among the African Union, the United Nations, the Economic Community of Central African States and all other partners, including Security Council members active in the country, should be reinforced.

An inclusive, transparent and coherent approach among all partners is the best way forward.

Unified support to the Central African Republic and the peace process is the key to achieving stability, not only in the country but in the region.

I have asked my Special Representative to align MINUSCA’s political and security strategies with the African Initiative to guarantee a more coherent peace process that connects local and national peace efforts with strategic reforms in disarmament and the security sector, the fight against impunity and the restoration of state authority.

I will also commit to implementing my Action for Peacekeeping for MINUSCA and call on you all to deliver on the commitments you have made.

The people of the Central African Republic must be at the heart of the peace process – with women as central participants and drivers of progress.

The country’s population needs the dividends of peace, especially the forcibly displaced, with more than 1 million who remain displaced within the country and more than 573,000 Central Africans are refugees in the region.

I call on the Government and the Central African Republic’s partners to intensify efforts to reinforce State capacities and to implement the National Plan for Recovery and Peace Consolidation.

Restoration of State authority should remain among our top priorities for promoting stability and peace in the country.

To succeed in this, we must have a shared vision and stronger commitment.

I wish you a productive meeting.

Thank you.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Interim President of the Republic of Madagascar APO Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Rivo Rakotovao, Interim President of the Republic of Madagascar
APO: Africa’s successful business woman, Isabel dos Santos, invited to discuss on the Round Table discussion with Global leaders about the digitization of major industries in Africa APO Africa’s successful business woman, Isabel dos Santos, invited to discuss on the Round Table discussion with Global leaders about the digitization of major industries in Africa
APO: UK urges donors to support African Union Mission in Somalia APO UK urges donors to support African Union Mission in Somalia
APO: Security, human rights, political upheaval in war-torn Central African Republic, focus of key Friday meeting at UN APO Security, human rights, political upheaval in war-torn Central African Republic, focus of key Friday meeting at UN
APO: Small and Medium Enterprises are the cornerstone of economic growth APO Small and Medium Enterprises are the cornerstone of economic growth
APO: From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo APO From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo



Top Articles

1 APO Angola worse off as hyped economic vision fails litmus testbullet
2 APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: A family businessbullet
3 APO Canon Celebrates third anniversary of the United Nation’s...bullet
4 APO “Africa is the Silicon Valley of banking”, say co-founders of...bullet
5 APO Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Standard...bullet
6 APO UN Human Rights Council 39: UK Statement on the Central...bullet
7 APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union Joint...bullet
8 APO Security, human rights, political upheaval in war-torn...bullet
9 APO Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A...bullet
10 APO Minister Davies to host Inaugural Black...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO National Assembly speaker Ms Baleka Mbete’s address to Dialogue on Tuberculosis
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO South Africa: Eskom to expand transmission network with $218 loan from African Development Bank
Bizcommunity
APO BizTrends 2019 is here!
United Nations (UN)
APO UN chief celebrates spirit of hope in Mali, calls for greater international support
X
Advertisement