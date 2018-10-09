Pulse.com.gh logo
Reminder - Media Invitation: Award Ceremony for Hanaa Helmy, CEO of the EFG Hermes Foundation and Head of CSR for her selection as one of ten worldwide 2018 Sustainable Development Goals pioneers

The UN Global Compact Network Egypt, the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) and EFG Hermes are pleased to invite you to a ceremony honouring Mrs. Hanaa Helmy, Chief Executive Officer of the EFG Hermes Foundation and head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for her selection as one of ten ‘2018 Sustainable Development Goals Pioneers’ worldwide by the UN Global Compact. The 2018 SDGs pioneers were recognized during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit held on 24 September at UN Headquarters in New York, in the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The ceremony will start with a press conference by Mrs. Helmy and Mr. Muhammad Al-Fouly, Executive Director, Board Member of Global Compact Network Egypt

Date: 10 October

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, Kasr El Nile meeting room

Time: 09:30 AM

Media representatives who wish to cover the press conference and the Award Ceremony are kindly invited to arrive at the venue no later than 09:00 AM to ensure technical setup before the start of the Press Conference.

Please confirm your attendance before Tuesday 09 October, 2:00 PM

