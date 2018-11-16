news

On November 15, the U.S. State Department hosted a signing ceremony in the Treaty Room in recognition of the ten-year renewal of the U.S.-Libya Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement. Present to sign the Agreement were Libyan Ambassador Wafa Bughaighis and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith Garber.

The renewal of the U.S.-Libya Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement Science is key to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (or STEM) fields. Ingenuity and scientific innovation are cornerstones of prosperity and fuel economic growth. Enhancing STEM partnerships through the agreement is key to increasing U.S.-Libya collaborations that will spur innovation and increase prosperity for all Libyans.

In 2019, U.S. Embassy Libya will implement a number of U.S. exchange programs, in collaboration with Libya’s Ministry of Education, that will provide new opportunities to talented youth and STEM educators in Libya, including the newly relaunched TechWomen program. The U.S. Embassy is also working with local partners to support and inspire young innovators throughout Libya through afterschool English and tech programs, youth robotics programs, and the return of the U.S.-Libya Space Camp Scholarship, to mark the program’s 10th anniversary.

We look forward to seeing the U.S.-Libya relationship furthered strengthened through science activities under the renewed agreement. In a place where economic, security, and political challenges are a part of daily life, science and technology engagement between the U.S. and Libya can foster new opportunities by empowering youth and STEM innovators who will be the leaders of tomorrow.