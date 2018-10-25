news

Freedom Park, an Agency of the National Department of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Robert Sobukwe Trust, and the Masingita Foundation will commemorate the life of the former Robben Island political prisoner, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe through a Seminar and an Exhibition.

The Seminar will focus on issues that affect South Africa today, issues such as Land, Education and the Justice System which were also pertinent to the late stalwart. Professor Mosibudi Mangena, former Cabinet Minister; Mr Joe Tlholoe, renowned journalist; and Dr Vhonani Liphadzi, a renowned scholar, will form part of the panelist members. Other participants will include Masingita Masungu, the founder of the Masingita Foundation; Dr Don Mattera, an Africanist poet; as well as Ms Karabo Kgoleng, a television and radio personality.

The exhibition was created by the Nelson Mandela Foundation in collaboration with the Robert Sobukwe Trust. Amongst others, the exhibition features multimedia content about Robert Sobukwe’s life, his legacy and some of his personal artefacts such as an iron from his incarceration at Robben Island, study material he pored over while at the University of Fort Hare and a schoolbook with the inscription “Remember Africa”.

Freedom Park’s core mandate is to honour the heroes and heroines who died fighting for freedom and humanity. Freedom stalwarts like Robert Sobukwe; Charlotte Maxeke; Steve Biko; Ruth First ; Oliver Tambo and many others, have been memorialized in the monument’s permanent exhibition.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date of the event: 31 October 2018

Time: 16h00 - 19h00

Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria