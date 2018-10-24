Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Rooibos Tea Company aims to dominate European Market

A Western Cape-based company, SA Rooibos Tea Supplies is on a long term mission to become the preferred supplier of packed rooibos to the European market over the next ten years. The company is currently exhibiting at the 27th Salon International de l’Alimentation (SIAL) Food Innovation Exhibition in Paris, France as part of a 38-member delegation led by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti).

“We are a turn-key source, packer and exporter of South African herbal teas to the world and our company specialises not only in offering the refreshing rooibos and honeybush tea under our own trademark, but we offer it as a private label as well,” says the Managing Director of SA Rooibos, Mr Jacques Bester.

“Our company has been in operation for 20 years and employs 50 people. We operate from our plant in Gordons Bay and over the years we have steadily expanded our presence in the international market. We currently are exporting our products to Japan, South-Korea, Germany and the Netherlands. We intend on exporting to France soon,” he said.

He adds that their establishment’s target clientele is mainly grocery chains, distributors and importers. His company’s competitive strength, he says, lies in the fact that they aim to offer a value-added, superior finished product to the market.

Rooibos and honeybush, the sweeter tasting sibling of Rooibos, are inimitable products which only grow in South Africa and are gaining popularity as speciality teas across the globe. Rooibos and honeybush grow wild and are derived from the native fynbos, which only grows in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape along the Cederberg Mountains, the Cape Peninsula and Port Elizabeth. The fact that it only grows in specific regions on South African soil contributes to making rooibos and honeybush tea increasingly sought-after products.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.

