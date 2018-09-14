Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award: Kenyan sports reporter Eric Njiru wins Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award

news

While Namibia are celebrating their triumph at the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, securing their spot at Rugby World Cup 2019, another big winner has been rewarded for his outstanding talent. Kenyan sports reporter and photographer, Eric Njiru (https://Twitter.com/erik_njiru), was today presented with the “Rugby Africa Gold Cup Photo Award” for his stunning picture of Davis Chenge (https://bit.ly/2xaXUot), captain of the Kenya rugby team, scoring a try during the Kenya-Tunisia game in Nairobi on August 11th.



