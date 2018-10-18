Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Rugby Africa lauds Zambia Rugby's progress

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) play

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)

The President of Africa Rugby Mr Abdoulaziz Bougja has paid tribute to the progress being made by the Zambia Rugby Union towards growth and development of the game in the country.

Audio Interview with Rugby Africa President Abdelaziz Bougja upon arrival at Ndola Airport for the Zambia vs Algeria game: www.apo-mail.org/AUD-20181017-WA0067.m4a

Audio Interview with Algeria Rugby Head Coach Allan Boumedienne at the Airport when his team landed in preps for the Zambia vs Algeria game: www.apo-mail.org/AUD-20181017-WA0008.m4a

Speaking on arrival at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola, Mr Aziz (as he is commonly known) said he has been following the progress of the game and was here to see for himself. "The game of Zambian Rugby has been in the limeslight in the international media for the last few months and all reviews have been positive so I have taken advantage of this weekend's games to come and see for myself, the strategies you have initiated to promote the game are amazing".

He further said, "I watched the Zambia 7s team at the Africa Men's Sevens tournament in Tunisia and I could see a great future for them, so watching your 15s team will give us a better understanding of what happens when a Union does things above board and sponsors (RGSM & MOPANI ) are satisfied".

"Zambia is amongst the very few members of Africa Rugby that have successfully intergrated Get Into Rugby, Tag Rugby, Touch Rugby, Gilrs/Women's Rugby, Schools & Community Rugby activities to properly function as a combined entity pursuing one common agenda which is increasing numbers of participants" he said this when he met Get Into Rugby Zambia Manager Tom Chaloba.

Meanwhile, Zambia Rugby Union President Gen Clement Sinkamba said the coming of Africa Rugby (AR) President signifies the importance of this weekend's game between Zambia vs Algeria and also the confidence being put in his executive by Africa Rugby to continue hosting major rugby games in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).
