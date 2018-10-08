Pulse.com.gh logo
Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens: Kenya Squad to Tunisia


Rugby Africa Men's Sevens: Kenya Squad to Tunisia

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) play

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)

Shujaa will participate in the Africa Men’s Sevens in Jemmel, Tunisia at the Stadium of Jemmel on the 13th and 14th of October. The team, that comprises of twelve players who proved themselves worthy of being in the National Team during Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit, has been training under Innocent Simiyu.

Leonard Mugaisi, Alvin Otieno, Michael Wanjala, Herman Humwa, Cyprian Kuto and Charles Owino who’ve been in the squad set up in the past are part of the traveling delegation. They are joined Brian Wahinya who was in the 2017/2018 Shujaa Academy and was part of the squad that won the Victoria Falls 7s earlier this year. While Daniel Taabu, Eliakim Kichoi, Derrick Keyoga, Benjamin Marshall and Gramwel Bunyasi will make their maiden appearance for Shujaa on International duty this weekend.

Kenya is top seeds in the Tournament’s Pools and is joined by Morocco and Botswana. Defending Champions Uganda headline Pool B where they’ll meet Senegal and Ghana. Pool See has Zimbabwe, Hosts Tunisia and Mauritius with Madagascar, Namibia and Zambia in Pool D.

Stanbic Mwamba:Eliakim Kichoi, Daniel Taabu. Menengai Cream Homeboyz:Charles Owino, Leonard Mugaisi, Alvin Otieno, Michael Wanjala. Kenya Harlequins: Herman Humwa, Cyprian Kuto. Menengai Oilers: Derrick Keyoga. Blakblad: Brian Wahinya. Nondescript RFC: Benjamin Marshall. Top Fry Nakuru: Gramwel Bunyasi.

Management: Innocent Simiyu, Lamech Bogonko, William Webster

The Team leaves for Tunisia, early Thursday morning.

Shujaa’s Match Timings (EAT)

1:00PM vs Botswana

4:40PM vs Morocco

At the end of the Pool matches, the first two teams per pool will have qualified for the Cup Quarterfinals while the last two will battle it out in the Challenge Trophy (Rank 9 to 12).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).


Media contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org


