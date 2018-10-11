Pulse.com.gh logo
Rugby Africa’s Sevens tournament available Live on YouTube


Rugby Africa play

Rugby Africa

Rugby Africa’s (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Sevens tournament named “Africa Men’s Sevens” will be held on the 13th and 14th of October 2018, in Monastir, Tunisia.

Watch Live on YouTube:

Day 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUCs3bS6-DI

Day 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8kNBuJCy8E

Twelve teams will compete: Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius and Namibia.

The Tournaments will be played over two match days and the winner of “Africa Men’s Sevens” will be 2018 African Champion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.
Media Contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org

