Rugby Africa’s Sevens tournament available Live on YouTube

Twelve teams will compete: Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius and Namibia

Rugby Africa’s (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Sevens tournament named “Africa Men’s Sevens” will be held on the 13th and 14th of October 2018, in Monastir, Tunisia.

Watch Live on YouTube:

Day 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUCs3bS6-DI

Day 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8kNBuJCy8E

The Tournaments will be played over two match days and the winner of “Africa Men’s Sevens” will be 2018 African Champion.

Media Contact:

Rugby@APO-opa.org