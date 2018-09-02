Pulse.com.gh logo
Rugby - Nigeria: Edo State Emerge Winners of the Inaugural South South / South East Rugby League!


Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF)

RocketBulls Rugby Football Club of Edo State defeated Delta Force Rugby Team of Delta State by 17 points to 7 points this afternoon at Emotan Collage grounds in Benin City in a tightly contested encounter to emerge the inaugural South South / South East Rugby League Champions

In the Women's Rugby Match, PitsBull Rugby Football Club of Edo State also defeated the Abia Lioness Rugby Team by 17points to nill.

With this win by the Edo State Rugby Team, they have qualified for the National Rugby League finals play off against the Lagos Rugby League Champions Cowrie Rugby Football Club to determine the Southern Champions, with the winners going on to play in the National Rugby League Super Cup later in the year.

RocketBulls Rugby Club won the League with a league table points of 13points, Delta Force Rugby Team came second with 8points, East of the Niger Team who walked over Warri Wolves Rugby Team have 5points, while Warri Wolves Rugby Club are bottom with no point on the table.

In attendance were the Special Guest of Honour and former Edo State Honourable Commissioner of Sports Mr Brown Ebewele who brought Rugby to Edo State during his glorious years as Director of Sports. Also in attendance was an Olympian Mr Charity Igbinosa who is also the Edo State Deputy Director Of Sports -Technical, the Edo State Coaches President Mr Osayomore Aghahowa, the Chairman of the South South / South East Rugby League Mr Obum Dike, NRFF Women Rugby Representative Miss Grace Kurah, Mr Ntiense Williams the NRFF Technical Director and chief host, alongside a host of guest and spectators from neighbouring streets who thronged and filled up the Emotan College Sports Ground venue of the Finals.

Special thanks goes to the Rugby President Mr Kelechukwu Mbagwu for his support and sponsorship of the South South / South East Rugby League which kicked off for the first time this year with four teams.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

