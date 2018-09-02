Rugby - Nigeria: South South / South East Inaugural Rugby League Billed for Finals On Saturday

news

The South South / South East National Rugby League is the initiative of the present Board of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation with its inaugural edition this year, featuring four teams from Delta, Imo / Abia, Edo State and Warri Rugby Club respectively under the leadership of the South East Zonal Rep on the board Mr Dike Obum.

Presently Edo Team Rocket Bull Rugby Fc is on top of the league table with 9 points. They will be playing the season’s last against the number two team on the log with 8 points; Delta Force Rugby Fc to decide the inaugural champions of the South South / South East Rugby League.

The second game of the day will feature East of The Niger Team of Abia & Imo State against Warri Wolves Rugby Fc to determine 3rd & 4th place.

Meanwhile the Ladies are not left out as the East of The Niger Ladies will trade tackles with the Edo Queens – Pits Bull Rugby Club in a curtain raiser match to spice up the day which promises to be fun filled and entertaining at the Emotan College Grounds in Benin City from 10am through to 4pm.

The Winners of the inaugural South South / South East Rugby League will square up against the Lagos Rugby League Champions; Cowrie Rugby Club.

The Northern Rugby Leagues which is also divided into two -North West & North Central Rugby Leagues respectively will see their winners square up against each other to determine the Northern Champions who will then face the Southern Champions in the National Rugby League Super Cup Finals in November.

Presently Barewa Rugby Club of Kano State is defending champions from the 2016 edition of the National Rugby League Super Cup which was played at the Parade Grounds in Abuja.

*DATE:- SATURDAY 01 SEPTEMBER 2018

*VENUE:- EMOTAN COLLEGE, BENIN CITY, EDO STATE

*TIME:- 10AM - 4PM

*TEAMS MEN’S:- DELTA FORCE RUGBY TEAM, WARRI WOLVES RUGBY TEAM, ABIA RUGBY TEAM & EDO RUGBY TEAM

*TEAMS WOMEN:- EAST OF THE NIGER, DELTA & EDO WOMEN RUGBY TEAMS

PROGRAM

1. East Of The Niger Angels Vs Edo Queens (PitsBull Rugby Club) 10am (Women Rugby Match)

2. Warri Wolves Vs East of the Niger Team - 12 noon - (Men's League 3rd & 4th Position Match)

3. Rocket Bulls Rugby Club of Edo Vs Delta Force Rugby Team - 2pm (Men's League Finals Match)

Media contact: rugby@apo-opa.org