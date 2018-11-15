news

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) ( www.RwandaRugby.com ) Experts from the UK-based Penguin International Rugby Football Club over the weekend started a four-day Level 2 rugby clinic for referees and coaches as well as the men’s national rugby team, the Silverbacks.

Three Penguin rugby experts Tony Penn, a former New Zealand prop-forward, and Collin Brett, a referee manager from Scotland and James wade coach development officer for Scottish rugby are in Kigali to share tips and their experiences with the trainees in view to help grow the sport in Rwanda.

Living Stone Muhire, the RRF Chief Executive Officer, said this is a great opportunity for local rugby referees, coaches, and the Silverbacks to gain the required experience so they can improve on their skills in rugby.

“We now have 9 newly qualified level 2 match officials and 10 coaches qualified for level 2. This will be invaluable for the eight-team national championship in the country,” he said.

On the first day, Brett focused on technical content on scrum, lineout, advantage and the breakdown.

Former All Blacks player Tony, who is on his second trip to Rwanda, is training the Silverback. The training involves tips on position play, ball handling skills, beating the defenders, basic set skills, and other fundamentals of rugby.

“We are here on behalf of Penguin and our goal is to grow and develop the game across the world. Rwanda is special and close to our hearts. We just want to keep developing the relationship and rugby players in Rwanda,” he added.

“We are glad to have these experts with us here, we hope to have learned a lot by the end of the training which will help us to be able to play at the top level,” David Bimenyimana, a Silverback player and president of Lion de Fer Rugby club, noted.

Penguin International Rugby Football Club’s ties with Rwandan rugby date back to 2010.

