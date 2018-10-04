Pulse.com.gh logo
Rugby – Rwanda: Resilience, Kigali sharks to clash in mindsky Rugby National League final


Rugby – Rwanda: Resilience, Kigali sharks to clash in mindsky Rugby National League final

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Resilience RFC showed that fitness can beat skill and experience as they defeated Remera buffalloes 24-15 in the semi-final to set up a final clash against Kigali sharks in the Mindsky Rugby national League to be played on 6th October, 2018 at Amahoro stadium (APR ground).

Semi-final playoffs
Resilience 24-15 Remera buffalloes
Kigali sharks 26-0 Kamonyi Pums

Resilience captain Ufitimfura Donatien grabbed a brace and prop Ndimurwango moise a hat-trick with Ngamijumuremyi fidele managing a conversion each as the Rusizi-based outfit outran an under strength Remera buffaloes that started with only 13 players.

Resilience captain Ufitimfura Donatien grabbed a brace and prop Ndimurwango moise a hat-trick with Ngamijumuremyi fidele managing a conversion each as the Rusizi-based outfit outran an under strength Remera buffaloes that started with only 13 players.

Despite more polished skills, Remera buffaloes managed just a first half 15-10 through songa hamidu, a late hajali jean paul scored two tries for the first half for Remera buffalloes.

After the game Ufitimfura said, “We prepared very well for this match and skill-wise, we weren’t going to lose to Remera buffalloes, we have dreamt about this since we started the league.”

However, he admitted that they have to improve play at the rucks for the final against Kigali sharks who demolished Kamonyi Pumas 26-0 in the other semi-final.The final is scheduled for october 6th,2018.

Kamonyi Pumas had a poor day missing 2 penalt kick for the first half .

Gasore sharif crossed over for the kigali sharks, a controversial try that killed the visitor’s morale.

The hosts added more tries through Gatera issa, Dushimimana Emmanuel, who scored tries in the second half.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF).
Media Contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org

About Rwanda Rugby:
The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.

Media files

Download logo

