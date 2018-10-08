Pulse.com.gh logo
Rugby – Uganda: Plascon Mongers, Hima Cement Heathens hit centuries in Uganda Cup first round


The first round of the 2018 Uganda Cup was played on Saturday at seven different grounds across the country, and there were no surprises.

All top tier sides recorded wins with Plascon Mongers and Hima Cement Heathens the biggest winners. Plascon Mongers demolished Busitema University in their own backyard, winning 165-00 while Hima Cement Heathens left Kyambogo University for dead with a 134-00 win.

Abel Musoke, Charles Uhuru, Cox Muhiga, Romano Ogwal, Kevin Keremundu, Simon Okwera, Paul Masendi, Bishop Onen, Jordan Bogomin, Alex Mubiru all crossed the line for Hima Cement Heathens.

Shell Rimula Rhinos beat Soroti Rangers 97-00, and David Otwi was the star man for Shell Rimula Rhinos with 8 tries. Mahad Kusumba, Arthur Mpande, Arnold Kizza, Andrew Oduka and Francis Odonga also crossed the line.

Betway Kobs left Jinja bruised but with a 71-10 win over Walukuba Barbarians. Conrad Mukwaya, Edrin Ssempewa, Robert Aziku, Davis Kiwalabye, Humphrey Magero all crossed the white chalk for Kobs.

Defending champions Black Pirates beat Mbale Elephants 76-17, while new look DusuPay Warriors beat ENGSOL Stallions 35-12.

At the graveyard in Makerere, Rams edged Jinja Hippos 20-17 while Makerere Impis fell to Toyota Buffaloes 41-03.

Uganda Cup Results | First Round

  • Soroti Rangers 00-97 Shell Rimula Rhinos
  • Busitema University 00-165 Plascon Mongers
  • Mbale Elephants 17-76 Black Pirates
  • Kyambogo 00-134 Hima Cement Heathens
  • Rams 20-17 Jinja Hippos
  • Walukuba Barbarians 10-71 Betway Kobs
  • ENGSOL Stallions 12-35 Dusupay Warriors
  • Makerere Impis 03-41 Toyota Buffaloes

Our Vision: To be internationally successful in all forms of rugby and the game of choice for all stakeholders in Uganda.

Our Mission: To provide the environment for all stakeholders to participate, grow and enjoy the game of rugby throughout Uganda by focusing on competiveness, exposure, development pathways and good governance.

Our Objectives

  • Increase Volunteers and Involvement in the Sport.
  • Continuously Reward and Recognize Performance.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Uganda Rugby Union.
Media contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/UgandaRugby
Twitter:@Uganda_Rugby

Website: http://UgandaRugby.com

