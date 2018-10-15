Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Rugby : Young Ruggers in Zambia doing Community Service Works


APO Rugby : Young Ruggers in Zambia doing Community Service Works

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) play

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)

Young players from DIEHARDRUGBY ACADEMY in Kabwe visited fellow kids at the CALEB CENTRE FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM to do some voluntary community works such as mauwing the grass, trimming the hedge, sweeping the inside and surroundings, taking care of the garden, plus many other chores suitable for their age.

DieHardRugby Academy Founder Tom Chaloba, who is also Project Manager of Get Into Rugby Zambia said despite most of his kids coming from disadvantaged background, it was imperative for them to learn the importance of giving back to society. "Most of our players at the academy are residents of Katondo, Makululu and other disadvantaged communities in Kabwe where drug abuse and negative peer pressure is the order of the day, but we believe in reformation and giving every child a chance in life hence"

"Our partnership with the Caleb CENTRE is meant to to help the young girls and boys understand, that regardless of one's status in society, we can all give back to other people around us who may be in a more less privileged situation. After this interaction with autistic children, our group has realized that we all have something to be appreciative of".

On the other hand, Caleb Centre Director Nelly Tembo said she was thankful that kids from the local community have seen the significance of helping their age mates who are differently abled. "It is a great idea to allow young girls and boys contribute to the well being of society. We are grateful to the management of DieHardRugby for organizing this undertaking and hope it won't be a once off" She said.

Meanwhile, DieHardRugby Academy and The Caleb Centre have agreed to conduct such ventures once a month.

Manager

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).
Media contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) partners Dangote Refinery on local content implementation APO Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) partners Dangote Refinery on local content implementation
APO: How a wolf in sheep’s clothing kidnapped Angola APO How a wolf in sheep’s clothing kidnapped Angola
APO: Zambian Rugby commemorates International Day Of Girl Child with a Tag Rugby Girls Tournament APO Zambian Rugby commemorates International Day Of Girl Child with a Tag Rugby Girls Tournament
APO: The 12 best African teams compete in the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament, the biggest Africa rugby event APO The 12 best African teams compete in the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament, the biggest Africa rugby event
APO: UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 children from anti-Boko Haram force in North-East Nigeria APO UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 children from anti-Boko Haram force in North-East Nigeria
APO: Rugby: Zambia has a lot of potential to become a rugby powerhouse not only in Africa but globally APO Rugby: Zambia has a lot of potential to become a rugby powerhouse not only in Africa but globally



Top Articles

1 APO How a wolf in sheep’s clothing kidnapped Angolabullet
2 APO Zambian Rugby commemorates International Day Of Girl Child with a...bullet
3 APO Paxful looking at Cryptocurrency’s Potential in East Africabullet
4 APO Press Conference United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees...bullet
5 APO South Africa’s water future on the map at World Water Week 2018bullet
6 APO President Biya: Do the Right Thing and Give Cameroon its...bullet
7 APO Africa’s successful business woman, Isabel dos Santos,...bullet
8 APO Remarks at high-level Meeting on the Central African...bullet
9 APO From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic...bullet
10 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s...bullet

APO

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Deputy Minister Buti Manamela concludes the two day Decade of the Artisan Campaign in the Northern Cape
Niyel
APO International Day of the Girl Child: Building on their achievements in 2017, African Society Organizations continue to engage policy makers for better investment in immunization and accountability in Africa
API Events
APO Data & Tech to transform Nigerian Retail Market
ICE Africa
APO ICE Africa poised to make historic debut attracting delegates from 91 countries
X
Advertisement