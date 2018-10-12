Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Rugby: Zambia has a lot of potential to become a rugby powerhouse not only in Africa but globally


APO Rugby: Zambia has a lot of potential to become a rugby powerhouse not only in Africa but globally

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) play

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)

"The announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2022 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Senegal is a sign that the continent is ready to host bigger and sophisticated world class sporting events, the stage has been set for all African youths to aim for honors on home soil at the first ever Olympic games to be held in Africa". This has been reviewed by Get Into Rugby (GIR) Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba.

"As Zambia Rugby Union we want to get our preparations underway right here, right now. We already have some structures across the country in Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools, not forgetting Community locations. It is our hope that our volunteers will also see the significance of starting preps from the word go." Chaloba said.

He further said "Rugby Sevens was re-introduced at the Olympics in 2014 after a long absence and countries across the globe are looking to take full advantage by putting structures in place to aid them claim a spot at such a prestigious function and Zambia should be/ must be/ will be among other participants competing for medals at the first Youth Olympic Games in Africa".

He reiterated the fact that Zambia has a lot of potential to become a rugby powerhouse not only in Africa but globally as can be seen from the interest among the young girls and boys in the schools and communities where Get Into Rugby is operating from.

"This announcement has reinvigorated Zambia's spirits and resolve to continue working to ensure kids gain qualification to this and many other for as of world class standards", he concluded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).
Media Contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: The 12 best African teams compete in the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament, the biggest Africa rugby event APO The 12 best African teams compete in the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament, the biggest Africa rugby event
APO: UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 children from anti-Boko Haram force in North-East Nigeria APO UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 children from anti-Boko Haram force in North-East Nigeria
APO: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela concludes the two day Decade of the Artisan Campaign in the Northern Cape APO Deputy Minister Buti Manamela concludes the two day Decade of the Artisan Campaign in the Northern Cape
APO: International Day of the Girl Child: Building on their achievements in 2017, African Society Organizations continue to engage policy makers for better investment in immunization and accountability in Africa APO International Day of the Girl Child: Building on their achievements in 2017, African Society Organizations continue to engage policy makers for better investment in immunization and accountability in Africa
APO: Data & Tech to transform Nigerian Retail Market APO Data & Tech to transform Nigerian Retail Market
APO: ICE Africa poised to make historic debut attracting delegates from 91 countries APO ICE Africa poised to make historic debut attracting delegates from 91 countries



Top Articles

1 APO U.S. Government Strengthens Support to Lesotho’s Battle against HIV/AIDSbullet
2 APO Data & Tech to transform Nigerian Retail Marketbullet
3 APO Experts validate Economic Commission for Africa model on...bullet
4 APO Osinbajo to speak on Nigeria's Human Capital Development...bullet
5 APO Deputy Minister Magwanishe optimistic about Africa-Japan...bullet
6 APO Kigali Sharks rugby football lift first mindsky national...bullet
7 APO Deputy Minister Buti Manamela concludes the two day...bullet
8 APO International Road Transport Union (IRU) announces...bullet
9 APO 65th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the...bullet
10 APO Ghana Rugby Eagles Management Cautions Against...bullet

APO

GE
APO GE Healthcare and Society of Radiography in Kenya (SORK) Sign Partnership to Enhance Radiography Training
United Nations (UN)
APO Nigeria floods: Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of life and rising need
Rugby Africa
APO Rugby Africa’s Sevens tournament available Live on YouTube
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
APO Deputy President Mabuza attends the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of The Republic of Equatorial Guinea
X
Advertisement