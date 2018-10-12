Rugby: Zambia has a lot of potential to become a rugby powerhouse not only in Africa but globally

news

"The announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2022 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Senegal is a sign that the continent is ready to host bigger and sophisticated world class sporting events, the stage has been set for all African youths to aim for honors on home soil at the first ever Olympic games to be held in Africa". This has been reviewed by Get Into Rugby (GIR) Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba.

"As Zambia Rugby Union we want to get our preparations underway right here, right now. We already have some structures across the country in Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools, not forgetting Community locations. It is our hope that our volunteers will also see the significance of starting preps from the word go." Chaloba said.

He further said "Rugby Sevens was re-introduced at the Olympics in 2014 after a long absence and countries across the globe are looking to take full advantage by putting structures in place to aid them claim a spot at such a prestigious function and Zambia should be/ must be/ will be among other participants competing for medals at the first Youth Olympic Games in Africa".

He reiterated the fact that Zambia has a lot of potential to become a rugby powerhouse not only in Africa but globally as can be seen from the interest among the young girls and boys in the schools and communities where Get Into Rugby is operating from.

"This announcement has reinvigorated Zambia's spirits and resolve to continue working to ensure kids gain qualification to this and many other for as of world class standards", he concluded.

