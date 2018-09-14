Pulse.com.gh logo
Rwanda Rugby: Mindsky national rugby league: Buffaloes face Resilience RFC in semis


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) play

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Saturday15 August at 3:30pm Remera Buffaloes face off Resilience RFC in Rusizi. A week later on 22 September at 1pm, Kigali Sharks will tussle it out with Puma Kamonyi at the UTEXRWA grounds. 2018 defending champions Remera Buffaloes battle it out with Resilience RFC in the first semi-final playoff of the Mindsky National Rugby League on Saturday at Rusizi National Stadium, Rusizi District.

Saturday 15/09/2018

Remera Buffaloes RFC vs Resilience RFC

Saturday 22/09/2018

Kigali Sharks RFC vs Puma Kamonyi RFC

Defending champions Remera Buffaloes will take on Resilience RFC in the first semi-final playoff of the Mindsky national rugby league on Saturday at Rusizi national stadium in Rusizi district.

Buffaloes, chasing a record fifth league crown, qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in the Kigali league while Rusizi-based Resilience finished on the top of the Southern Province regular season of Mindsky national rugby league.

Lucien Bikamba, the Remera Buffaloes coach-player said, “We are well prepared for the semi-final game because it’s a knockout game.”

Meanwhile, Kigali league leaders Kigali Sharks will face Southern Province first runners up Puma Kamonyi on 22 September, 2018.

“We started the league with a target of qualifying for the semi-final and we did it, and now we are pressing for the final. We want to show everybody that rugby isn’t only played in Kigali but also in the Southern Province in Kamonyi district,” stated Puma Kamonyi RFC coach Alex Nizeyimana.

The final will be played on 29 September, 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF).
Media Contact:
Rugby@APO-opa.org

About Rwanda Rugby:
The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.


Media files

Download logo

