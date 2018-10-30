Pulse.com.gh logo
APO Seychelles Ambassador Nominated to the Board of the World’s Largest Climate Fund

Seychelles’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Ronny Jumeau, has been nominated to represent Small Island Developing States on the board of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the world’s largest international climate fund.

The most recent meeting of the GCF board in Bahrain earlier this month approved more than US$1 billion for 19 new projects and programs to help developing countries address climate change. Since 2015, the GCF, based in Songdo, South Korea, has invested more than $4.6 billion in 93 projects worldwide. 28 SIDS have benefitted from GCF funding to date.

Ambassador Jumeau was nominated by the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) to serve a two-year term from 2019 to 2021. He succeeds Samoa’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Feturi Elisaia, who was also the first SIDS board member.

Mr Jumeau praised Ambassador Elisaia as a “steadfast champion of small island developing states on the GCF Board, succeeding in simplifying access to vital finances needed for climate action and whose efforts have helped other small and vulnerable countries and communities mitigate, and adapt to, climate threats and risks.

Speaking today, Mr. Jumeau said, “I am honored and humbled to follow in Ambassador Elisaia’s footsteps and pledge to help make the GCF even more fit-for-purpose and responsive to the needs of small island developing states in the light of the IPCC’s (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) alarming report on the urgent need to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius. The SIDS rallying cry of ‘1.5 to Stay Alive’ will be at the front of my mind during the three years that I’ll be on the board.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.
