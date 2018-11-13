news

A weekend of celebration kicked off on November 7 at the Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino (www.Sheraton.com) as it brought together guests, customers and locals to unveil its extensive transformation. Having been ingrained in the city for over four decades, Sheraton Cairo was not only an iconic venue but also one that has deep roots into the local community, which made it a natural host for Sheraton’s “Heart for the City” experiential tour’s third stop. The immersive experience captures Cairo’s heritage and brings to life legendary monuments that make Cairo magical.

The Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino has stood as a city landmark welcoming generation of visitors with its rich legacy of service. The hotel reopened recently after extensive renovations to reveal a distinct and vibrant aesthetic with modern interiors, refreshed public spaces and innovative dining concepts. These include 326 fully renovated rooms and suites, an all-new Sheraton® Club Lounge on the 26th floor that offers panoramic views of the city and six distinctive restaurants and bars that are a culinary odyssey of authentic and unique experiences. Perched on the West Bank of the Nile River, the hotel enjoys a prime location, in the heart of the city, just steps away from the Egyptian Museum, the Cairo Opera House and the iconic 70-story Cairo Tower.

“There is no other city like Cairo that offers such history, a rich community and culture, and mystique that has intrigued the world for thousands of years,” said Hans-Joerg Kreitner, General Manager of the Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino. “This was our very first Sheraton Hotel in Africa and an integral part of the city’s social fabric. The hotel still evokes a special memory for anyone who has grown up in Cairo or has been visiting the city over the years, a childhood memory of a family vacation, or a special celebration or simply a memory of the place to watch the glitterati of Cairo in the yesteryears. We are proud to showcase our transformation so that we can continue to be the gathering place for our local community and visitors alike.”

“Heart for the City” is a tour that celebrates communities and Sheraton’s role within them, featuring one-of-a-kind immersive experiences designed specifically for each destination. Each experience features fun and unique visual perspectives on local icons, places, and ideas central to the city’s identity. The stop in Cairo highlighted the fact that the city is home to some of the most-recognizable structures on earth – the Great Pyramids, the Sphinx, and other unrivaled antiquities. From an endless staircase to the watchful eyes of two imposing felines, guests will be engaged and entertained as they experience the city and Sheraton in a whole new way.

As a part of Sheraton’s transformation journey, the tour also offers visitors the ability to immerse themselves in the future vision of the Sheraton Hotels brand experience. Guests will get a peek at the upcoming redesign of Sheraton via a dynamic projection mapping experience that will show visitors how the brand will utilize space redesign and curated amenities and services to enable gathering and productivity.

Along with the immersive vignettes, the Cairo stop featured Sheraton’s community voices programming that invited unique local personalities, businesses and groups to join at the hotel during the weekend to give talks, share demos and create presentations for guests and locals. The complimentary programming features thought leaders who led in-depth discussions and presentations in their areas of expertise.

Entry for all activities is free to all and can be booked by visiting www.HeartForTheCity.com Follow the tour and view pictures and videos at #HeartForTheCity and on Instagram @sheratonhotels.

“Heart for the City” tour kicked off on August 31 with a 1,500-person grand opening event at the Sheraton Saint-Hyacinthe Hotel (Québec, Canada), followed by a week-long celebration at the Sheraton Grand Seattle. Upcoming tour dates are as follows:

November 15, 2018: Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park (Sydney, Australia)

Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park (Sydney, Australia) December 6, 2018: Sheraton Santos Hotel (Santos, Brazil)

Sheraton Santos Hotel (Santos, Brazil) February 2019: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center (Bengaluru, India)

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center (Bengaluru, India) Q2 2019: Sheraton Beijing Lize (Beijing, China)

Media Contact

Anjali Mehra

Senior Director, Communications Middle East and Africa

Marriott International

Anjali.mehra@marriott.com

+971565396555

About Sheraton Hotels & ResortM

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts (www.Sheraton.com), part of Marriott International, Inc. (www.Marriott.com), makes it easy for guests to explore, relax and enjoy the possibilities of travel at nearly 450 hotels in over 70 countries and territories around the world. Sheraton continues to enhance the brand through innovative guest experience, differentiating design, multi-channel marketing and a sharp focus on service. Sheraton is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.Marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more, visit www.Sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Sheraton), and @sheratonhotels on Twitter (https://twitter.com/sheratonhotels) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sheratonhotels/?hl=en).

About Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards

Marriott International’s (www.Marriott.com) award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards, SPG, and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards – unite 29 unique and iconic global brands and over 6,700 distinctive properties in 130 countries and territories around the world, providing members with endless inspiration to travel the world. The programs, operating under one set of unparalleled benefits, enable more 110 million members to earn points toward free hotel stays, and achieve Elite status faster than ever, seamlessly and easily book or redeem points for stays throughout the portfolio. To enhance their travels, member may also indulge in 120,000 experiences offered on moments.marriott.com. When booking direct on Marriott.com, SPG.com or any of Marriott’s mobile apps, members can take advantage of exclusive Member Rates, free and enhanced Wi-Fi, mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about the programs, visit Marriott.com or SPG.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Rewards on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/marriottrewards), Twitter (https://twitter.com/MarriottRewards) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/marriottrewards/) and learn more about #spglife on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SPG/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/spg) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/spg/).