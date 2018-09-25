Sheraton Lagos Hotel captivates audience with momentous Live Concert featuring living legend Femi Kuti

news

Sheraton Lagos Hotel hosted an unforgettable evening with critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and four-time Grammy Award nominee, Femi Kuti enthralling the audience with a live performance of his seventh studio album, One People One World. on 22nd September 2018. Music lovers, Afro beat enthusiasts and members of Marriott International’s (www.Marriott.com) award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) were regaled and wowed with a pulsating evening curated by the hotel in partnership with media and entertainment company Chocolate City Group.

Marriott International’s loyalty program members redeemed their points for a highly elevated front row viewing experience and exclusive VIP access to a once in a lifetime experience which included a meet and greet with the Afro beat Maestro, complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as well as a one-night stay in the Sheraton Club Room at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel. Members also enjoyed a delightful breakfast, engaging conversations and a photo opportunity with the living legend.

Marriott International has been focused on stepping up its experiences game, creating exclusive Moments that help connect with members through their passions, be it culinary, music or sport. From Masterclasses with renowned chefs, mixologists, DJs and photographers to behind the scenes access to concerts, to experiences around your favorite sport or an immersive experience of the local cuisine or culture, there is a lot to explore and discover what makes travel more enriching.

“As a city landmark and a hotspot for the local community as well as the international traveler to Nigeria, we are delighted to have brought this concert to the hotel to create a truly transformative evening for our guests and loyalty program members, through the reverberating rhythm of Afrobeat and an experience that ties them back to the destination,” said Barry Curran General Manager Sheraton Lagos Hotel.

"I am proud of our partners and my team who helped to deliver this; most especially the stellar performance by Femi Kuti and the budding star, his son, Made. It was a night that will not be forgotten in a very long time. One People One World is an exceptional Album, and we thank, Sheraton, Starwood and the entire Marriott Group for supporting the Event" said Aibee Abidoye, General Manager Chocolate City Group.

To find out more about the hotel log on to www.SheratonLagos.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

More details about the event are available on the Chocolate City Group website (ChocolateCityGroup.com/Femi-Kuti)

Media Contact:

Anjali Mehra

Anjali.mehra@marriott.com

Nanji Tyem

Nanji.tyem@sheraton.com

Edward Israel-Ayide

edward@chocolatecitygroup.com

