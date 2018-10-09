Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Small Business Development Committee calls for complete overhaul of cooperatives development approach


APO Small Business Development Committee calls for complete overhaul of cooperatives development approach

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development has called for a complete overhaul of the cooperatives development approach in South Africa, following its study tour to the Basque country and Madrid in Spain.

The week-long study tour, which took place from 15 to 22 September 2018, included a visit to the Mondragon Corporation; Basque Ministry for Industry and Economic Development; Basque Trade and Investment Agency; Spanish Parliament and; Spanish Business Confederation of Social Economy.

The Mondragon Corporation is the largest business group in the Basque country and second largest in Spain with a total of 80 000 employees, 266 cooperatives as well as a total revenue of 15 billion Euros.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Ruth Bhengu, who was the leader of the delegation, said the success on the Mondragon Corporation’s economic and cooperative literature could be attributed to a number of observations, including education and training, high level of profit investment, a central banking company for all the cooperatives, open intellectual debate, social security measures and democratic debates.

“Although they play a critical role in transforming the economy, cooperatives are not small businesses. They are there to ensure that workers don’t only provide labour in exchange for a living wage, but they themselves become members and owners of the economy,” said Ms Bhengu.

Ms Bhengu said one of the biggest lessons learned from the study tour is the fact that the Basque country applies the bottom-up approach with regard to the policy formulation process in so far as cooperatives are concerned.

“This is the point which the committee has tried in vain, over the past four years, to get through to the Department of Small Business Development. We consistently advised that the support programmes and policies should be based on the felt needs of cooperatives on the ground, but the department always did the opposite. The department provides services based on the perceived needs by the officials in the department,” said Ms Bhengu.

In its report, the committee has made a number of recommendations, including, among others, that South Africa’s Cooperatives Development Act should be reviewed in order to redraft clauses of the Act which created bottlenecks and hindered bottom-up development of cooperatives.

It also recommended that the role of the Cooperative Banks Development Agency should be revisited, in order to make the agency more developmental than regulatory.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: UNAIDS to work with uniformed forces in the Central African Republic to end sexual violence and abuse and stop new HIV infections APO UNAIDS to work with uniformed forces in the Central African Republic to end sexual violence and abuse and stop new HIV infections
APO: Mohamed Ibn Chambas welcomes the decision taken by the Government and opposition parties to revise the electoral code in Niger APO Mohamed Ibn Chambas welcomes the decision taken by the Government and opposition parties to revise the electoral code in Niger
APO: Africa will not attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Agenda 2063 unless urgent climate actions are taken, says Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)’s Murombedzi APO Africa will not attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Agenda 2063 unless urgent climate actions are taken, says Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)’s Murombedzi
APO: South Sudan: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) available to facilitate release of detainees APO South Sudan: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) available to facilitate release of detainees
APO: Minister Mokonyane congratulates Uzalo for making history by reaching the 10 Million Viewers Mark APO Minister Mokonyane congratulates Uzalo for making history by reaching the 10 Million Viewers Mark
APO: Rugby Africa Sevens 2018, Tunisia: Kenya Conducts Final Training Ahead of Departure to Tunisia APO Rugby Africa Sevens 2018, Tunisia: Kenya Conducts Final Training Ahead of Departure to Tunisia



Top Articles

1 APO DHL Express awarded most Top Employer certifications on the continentbullet
2 APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angolabullet
3 APO President Biya: Do the Right Thing and Give Cameroon its Chance...bullet
4 APO Arsenal FC and WorldRemit name Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya as...bullet
5 APO London: Dangote urges deepening of African economy through...bullet
6 APO Statement by H.E. Mr. Taro KONO, Minister for Foreign...bullet
7 APO Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s leading business woman, to...bullet
8 APO Francophone Africa – The Continent’s Hottest...bullet
9 APO Stats South Africa set to conduct Census of...bullet
10 APO State Visit of President Sirisena of Sri Lanka to...bullet

APO

Africa Regional Media Hub
APO Administrator Green Congratulates the Winners of the Nobel Peace Prize
UN Information Centre in Cairo
APO Reminder - Media Invitation: Award Ceremony for Hanaa Helmy, CEO of the EFG Hermes Foundation and Head of CSR for her selection as one of ten worldwide 2018 Sustainable Development Goals pioneers
Department for International Development (DFID)
APO UK deepens ties across East Africa
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) Policy and Legislation Education and Awareness Campaign to visit Kwathema
X
Advertisement