Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia to hold trilateral Talks on Economic Integration


APO Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia to hold trilateral Talks on Economic Integration

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Federal Republic of Somalia - Office of the President play

Federal Republic of Somalia - Office of the President

Download logo
Mogadishu 5th September 2018; The president of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is leading efforts to consolidate gains made at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation by facilitating the prospect of a tripartite agreement on economic Integration between the countries of the Horn.
President Farmajo, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki are scheduled to meet in Asmara on 6th and 7th September to hold discussions on strengthening the economic and security stability of the region.
The leaders would also discuss measures to end all political and social conflicts between the countries of the horn to promote harmony and a happy coexistence between neighbors of the horn.
President Farmajo’s vision is to promote free trade flow, and a mutual economic cooperation between all the countries of the Horn of Africa.
Somalia seeks to play a key role in economic and social integration of the Horn of Africa to foster trade and investment, and to improve connectivity between the people and businesses of the Horn.
In Beijing, Somalia signed the Belt and Road Initiative that enhances connectivity and promotes economic development, and an agreement on improving Economic and Technical Cooperation between China and Somalia.
Somalia’s ambition to take the lead in facilitating a robust Horn of Africa trade bloc would foster stronger economic stability and development for the Horn nations.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Republic of Somalia - Office of the President.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Kenya: UN expert to assess human rights of persons with albinism APO Kenya: UN expert to assess human rights of persons with albinism
APO: Rugby World Cup Repechage: Four Kenya 7s Players Join Kenya Simbas ahead of Repechage APO Rugby World Cup Repechage: Four Kenya 7s Players Join Kenya Simbas ahead of Repechage
APO: Ecobank Nigeria’s new Managing Director reconfirms Customer-Centricity in Ecobank’s Flagship Affiliate - Nigeria APO Ecobank Nigeria’s new Managing Director reconfirms Customer-Centricity in Ecobank’s Flagship Affiliate - Nigeria
APO: Profiling Angola: A Status Update APO Profiling Angola: A Status Update
APO: Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and Answer Session in The National Council of Provinces APO Deputy President David Mabuza to appear for Oral Question and Answer Session in The National Council of Provinces
APO: Committees meets with Former Steinhoff CEO, Mr Markus Jooste APO Committees meets with Former Steinhoff CEO, Mr Markus Jooste



Top Articles

1 APO The trade of illegal weapons implicates senior government officials...bullet
2 APO South Africa’s water future on the map at World Water Week 2018bullet
3 APO South African Revenue Service (SARS) releases trade statistics...bullet
4 APO Africa: Spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner...bullet
5 APO Home Affairs sets dates for hearings on Gupta Naturalisationbullet
6 APO South Africa: Remarks by Minister of Science and...bullet
7 APO South Africa: Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)...bullet
8 APO South Africa: Minister Masutha to brief media on the...bullet
9 APO South Africa: Water efficiency now part of the Green...bullet
10 APO Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to...bullet

APO

Government of Dubai
APO High Court of England & Wales restrains Djibouti’s port company from terminating joint venture with DP world
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Environmental Affairs Committee Resolves to Summon Minister Edna Molewa
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Home Affairs Sets Dates for Hearings on Gupta Naturalisation
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Committee on Financial Management of Parliament Elects Dr Motshekga as Co-Chairperson