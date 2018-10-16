Pulse.com.gh logo
Somalia's first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exhibition opens in Mogadishu


Somalia’s first and largest ICT exhibition has today kicked off in Somalia`s capital, Mogadishu, showcasing the development Somalia is making in the field of communications and technology.

ICT Expo Somalia is aimed at becoming a key event and essential part the country`s ICT sector with the technical support of the National Communications Authority and Ministry of Post, Telecommunications and Technology and sponsored by Benadir Regional Administration.

More than 60 exhibitors from telecom, technology, education and government sectors have gathered at the Expo to demonstrate new products and services in their respective fields. The event, which is open from 16th to 17th October, will give the general public a first-hand experience about the products and services of the exhibitors and have active participation of the panel discussions by the experts in the sector.

H. E. Jamal Mohamed Hassan, minister for Planning and Economic Development, commended the progress that Ministry of Post and Telecom made in recent months. The minister acknowledged that Somalia ICT sector is growing remarkably, according to data collected by his ministry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister for Post, Telecom and Technology, H. E. Abdi Ashur, highlighted that the Ministry is ready to support such initiatives that promote the ICT sector. “These events serve one of our mandates to coordinate and provide a platform where private, public and international stakeholders in the sector can connect,”.

The Deputy Prime Minister, H. E. Mahdi Ghuled, who officially opened the Expo, congratulated the organizers for putting together an event that is going to change the narrative from Mogadishu and Somalia in general. “We can use technology for the public good to help Somalia reach the development is deserves,” concluded the Deputy Minister.

