South Africa: Committee on Financial Management of Parliament Elects Dr Motshekga as Co-Chairperson


Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

The Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament today elected Dr Mathole Motshekga as one of its Co-Chairpersons. Dr Motshekga filled the vacancy that was left by Mr Vincent Smith, who has been redeployed to another parliamentary committee.

In accepting the new responsibility, Dr Motshekga said: “Holding Parliament accountable cannot be a party political matter. We will all have to put aside our political differences, put the interests of the people of South Africa above and ensure that Parliament remains a truly people’s Parliament.”

