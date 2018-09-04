South Africa: Committee sends Condolences to Families after Denel factory accident

Pulse.com.gh logo
The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises has sent its condolences to the families and friends of the people that died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory in Somerset West on Monday.

The Chairperson for the committee, Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, said: “Our hearts go out to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and we wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Ms Mnganga-Gcabashe called for law-enforcement agencies to investigate the causes of the explosion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
