South Africa companies arrive in Russia to seek export opportunities

news

The South African business delegation that will take part in the World Food Moscow from today until 20 September 2018 has arrived in Russia to seek export opportunities in the local agro-processing market. The objective of the national pavilion that will be set up by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) at fair is to promote South Africa’s agro-processing industry in order to consolidate and establish market presence of South Africa products in Russia.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, South Africa's Foreign Economic Representative in Russia, Mr Moloko Leshaba said Russia remains a key market for South Africa’s fresh fruits exports and has seen growth in a number of niche products such as rooibos, honey bush tea, spices and sources.

“South Africa has continued to see positive growth in exports to the Russia in a number of products. Bottled wines have been growing at more than 10 percent in the last four years increasing the number of South African wine brands in the country. Russia is actively looking for alternative suppliers of food and beverages to mitigate the effects of sanctions. South African companies have the opportunity to expand into a receptive market in Russia,” said Leshaba.

Leshaba added that Russia has in the last two years invested significantly in the food production industry as part of its import substitution initiative, which will certainly increase competition for companies wishing to export to Russia.

The Chief Executive Officer of Snow Bliss, Ms Karin Opperman said as a cocktail manufacturing company they are hoping to find importers and distributors for their cocktails, spices, wine and jello shots for the Russian market.

“According to our research we have discovered that Russia is a very attractive and good market for alcohol beverages. Since we have established our brand with different distributors and hotels back in South Africa and other African countries, we are now ready to establish a base here in Russia,” said Opperman.

The company, which is based in Boksburg, Gauteng and is currently employs 22 permanent staff is also exporting their alcohol beverage to China, Hong Kong, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.