Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa Delegation arrives in Japan for Investment Mission


APO South Africa Delegation arrives in Japan for Investment Mission

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa play

The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa

Download logo

The South African delegation led by the Acting Head of Invest South Africa, Mr Yunus Hoosen has arrived in Tokyo, Japan for an investment mission that will be taking place until 22 September 2018. The mission is part of government’s investment attraction drive.

The delegation will be meeting with leading companies in an effort to attract them to invest and expand their presence in South Africa.

“As part of the mission, we will also be meeting major Japanese automotive original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, business federations and the financial institutions. These meetings will present an opportunity to request the federations to encourage its members to invest in South Africa. The delegation will also travel to Nagoya to meet automotive companies and discuss opportunities, partnerships for empowerment and supplier development,” says Hoosen.

He adds that the delegation, which includes representatives from Business Leadership South Africa, will also meet Japanese assets managers and captains of industry.

“We are confident that through this mission, we will get commitments from current and potential investors to set up in South Africa as well as increase the number of Japanese companies operating in South Africa,” says Hoosen.

He adds that the delegation will also reiterate and reaffirm the commitment of the South African government to support foreign investments, as well as creating conducive environment for business to flourish.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: ‘Wind of hope’ blowing through Horn of Africa says UN chief, as Ethiopia and Eritrea sign historic peace accord APO ‘Wind of hope’ blowing through Horn of Africa says UN chief, as Ethiopia and Eritrea sign historic peace accord
APO: Egypt’s Software Piracy Drop and Legal Reforms Boost Foreign Investment APO Egypt’s Software Piracy Drop and Legal Reforms Boost Foreign Investment
APO: Five roots to Central Africa’s industrialization APO Five roots to Central Africa’s industrialization
APO: MainOne and Orange ink deal to boost internet access into Francophone West Africa APO MainOne and Orange ink deal to boost internet access into Francophone West Africa
APO: Kaspersky Lab’s latest Parental Control report reveals children’s online activities in Nigeria APO Kaspersky Lab’s latest Parental Control report reveals children’s online activities in Nigeria
APO: Lagos to host Biannual Africa Fintech Summit for the first time in November APO Lagos to host Biannual Africa Fintech Summit for the first time in November



Top Articles

1 APO Forum on China-Africa Cooperation charts 3-year cooperation planbullet
2 APO South Africa: Presidential Consultation Supports Action to...bullet
3 APO South Africa companies arrive in Russia to seek export opportunitiesbullet
4 APO Lagos to host Biannual Africa Fintech Summit for the first...bullet
5 APO South Africa: Minister Davies Concludes Visit to Argentina...bullet
6 APO South Africa : Taking Parliament to the People Media...bullet
7 APO Children’s rights: United Nations Committee to review...bullet
8 APO South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize has not Undertaken...bullet
9 APO South Africa : Parliament embarks on official visit...bullet
10 APO Kaspersky Lab’s latest Parental Control report...bullet

APO

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)
APO Get Into Rugby Cementing Girls Inclusion in Zambian Rugby
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO South Africa: Happening at Parliament this week
Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa
APO South Africa: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) appoints Spokesperson
Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)
APO PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Nusa Tenggara Barat (PT Bank NTB Syariah) has Successfully Converted into a Full-Fledged Syariah Bank in Indonesia
X
Advertisement