South Africa: Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) committed to finalising the Nooitgedagt Water Project

The Department of Water and Sanitation, as the main funder of the Nooitgedagt Low Level Scheme Water Project, is fully committed to finalising the project to benefit the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay.

To this end, the Department has increased the financial allocation for the Nooitgedagt Water Project from R117million to R129million for the 2018/19 financial year. The implementation of the project has not gone as fast as planned due to budget cuts by National Treasury and competing needs of the country. The Department fully appreciates the anticipated completion of this project due to the current drought challenges in Nelson Mandela Bay; however, due processes and National Treasury prescripts need to be followed. Once completed, the Nooitgedagt Water Project will play a pivotal role in addressing the current water shortages in Nelson Mandela Bay.