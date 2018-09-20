Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza leads The Human Resource Development Council (Hrdc) to The North West Province

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) of South Africa, will on Friday, 21 September 2018, visit the North West Province to hold the 21st HRDC meeting at the ORBIT TVET College in Rustenburg.

The meeting will receive a progress report on the implementation of both the North West and Northern Cape Provincial Human Resource Development Strategies and it will further consider the mandate of the newly launched North West Provincial HRD Council.

The Provincial structures of the HRDC, consisting representatives of organised labour, government, business, civil society and academics are established to fast track the implementation of the Human Resource Development Strategy and to further scale down efforts of developing the requisite skills for the economy in line with National Development Plan 2030.

The 21st HRDC meeting will also receive a report on implementation of fee-free higher education in South Africa and other matters related to the management of bursaries in institutions of higher learning.

Whilst at the ORBIT TVET College, the Deputy President will embark on a guided tour to different training workstations which showcase innovation, partnerships, entrepreneurship and transfer of skills to learners.

Deputy President Mabuza will be accompanied by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Ms Naledi Pandor and Premier of North West, Prof Job Mokgoro and other senior government officials.

Members of the media are invited to cover the visit as follows:

* Tour of the Platinum Incubator, the Jewellery making workshop and the Entrepreneurship Centre

Date : Friday, 21 September 2018

Time : 07h00 - 09h00

Venue : ORBIT College, Rustenburg, North West Province

* Meeting of the 21st Human Resource Development Council of South Africa

Time : 09h00

Venue : ORBIT College, Rustenburg, North West Province

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
