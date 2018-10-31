Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


APO South Africa Filmmakers arrive in America on Investment Mission

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa play

The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa

A group of South African filmmakers has arrived in the United States of America to participate in the American Film Market that opens in Los Angeles today. The group is on an Outward Film and Television Investment Mission t that is organised and funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti).

The mission is aimed at opening up markets for the South African film and television productions, securing partnerships for co-productions, and positioning the South African film industry as a filmmaking destination. The AFM is regarded as the world’s largest business market.

In addition to attending numerous conferences, workshops, screenings, networking sessions, presentations and exhibitions, the filmmakers will also be visiting various prominent American studios and production houses including NBC, Sony and Disney.

“We are looking forward to interacting with sales agents and distributors with the aim of raising finance our projects that we are hoping to secure presale commitments for. In addition, the market provides a perfect platform for networking with various stakeholders that are involved in filmmaking and convince them to bring their dollars to South Africa,” says Mr Wandile Molebatsi.

Mr Kearatwa Sedidi says he is in Los Angeles to find a distributor for his company’s animated series project Survival Island.

“We would be glad if we were to return home with a letter of intent from an American distributor as it will enable us to raise funding for the actual production of the project,” adds Sedidi.

Ms Phumelele Mthembu says: “We are looking for an executive producer who has international experience for our feature film, African America, for which we are also seeking financiers, distributors and presale contracts.”

Mr Thabang Moleya says he is excited about attending the AFM as he is looking forward to exploring co-production opportunities with the US companies.

“We are optimistic that the projects that we have come to market here, which comprise two feature films and two drama series, will attract interest from American companies in particular, to invest in them,” says Moleya.

Mr Ramadan Suleman says the mission, which comprises of mainly black filmmakers, promotes black participation in the foreign film services industry.

“We are here to encourage services partnerships with filmmakers from various countries including America, German and Britain in order to get them to come to South Africa and shoot their films there. The predominantly black delegation that is here will help diversify the industry by exposing the black talent to foreign companies to collaborate with. The mission is a relationship-building exercise that will pay dividends over a period of time,” says Suleman.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.

Media files

Download logo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Fresh impetus for the African Air Transport Professions Institute (IAMA) S.A. APO Fresh impetus for the African Air Transport Professions Institute (IAMA) S.A.
APO: Ambassador Miyashita attends 20th Anniversary of the foundation of New Hope Technical Institute (October 19, 2017) APO Ambassador Miyashita attends 20th Anniversary of the foundation of New Hope Technical Institute (October 19, 2017)
APO: Counting Down to Africa’s Biggest Early Stage Investor Summit APO Counting Down to Africa’s Biggest Early Stage Investor Summit
APO: Telecommunications and Postal Services Committee adopts iNeSI Bill APO Telecommunications and Postal Services Committee adopts iNeSI Bill
APO: Nigeria to Host Africa Trade Forum 2018 APO Nigeria to Host Africa Trade Forum 2018
APO: While a peace deal is celebrated in South Sudan, the transitional government must address the extreme hunger facing the South Sudanese people APO While a peace deal is celebrated in South Sudan, the transitional government must address the extreme hunger facing the South Sudanese people



Top Articles

1 APO Seychelles Ambassador Nominated to the Board of the World’s Largest...bullet
2 APO Somalia attending International Telecommunication Union (ITU)...bullet
3 APO African Development Bank rolls out programme to boost climate...bullet
4 APO USA Joins Partners and Representatives from 12 Countries for...bullet
5 APO The Second Annual U.S.-AU Countering Violent Extremism Weekbullet
6 APO Angola’s Story of Politically Exposed Persons and Debt...bullet
7 APO The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's visit to Ghanabullet
8 APO South Africa sends condolences to Indonesia following...bullet
9 APO Boston Marathon Sports Envoys Develop Sports...bullet
10 APO South Africa Filmmakers arrive in America on...bullet

APO

Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana
APO U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor to visit Jimma, Oromia Region
United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office
APO Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme (by Iain Walker)
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Committee says legislation must be drafted to regulate Churches
People Initiative Foundation
APO Africa Internship Academy (AIA) Graduate Internship Program November 2018 in Accra, Ghana
X
Advertisement