Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa Government Prioritises Intra-African Trade – Director-General October


APO South Africa Government Prioritises Intra-African Trade – Director-General October

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa play

The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa

Download logo

The Director-General of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), Mr Lionel October, says the priority of the South African government is to promote intra-African trade. October was briefing the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry on the department’s annual progress in meeting its objectives, as contained in its Annual Report 2017/18.

“The priority for this government in the medium term is to promote intra-African trade and broaden integration across existing regional communities within a development integration framework. As a result, South Africa has acceded to the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement with the African Union and due to these efforts, the rest of Africa is still a major destination for South Africa’s exports, estimated at approximately 30 per cent,” said October.

He added that it was important to note that South Africa’s exports to the rest of Africa were mainly in value-added products, thus supporting the objectives of industrial development, job creation and economic transformation.

“With regards to the transformation of the economy to promote industrial development, investment, competitiveness and employment creation, exports have doubled in the 10-year period, which has also seen R45 billion worth of investment by the majority of the world’s leading global vehicle manufacturers. In the leather sector, 22 new factories were opened, supporting 2 200 jobs,” stated October.

According to October, 849 enterprises received financial support across all incentives of the department. That, he said, would result in over 28 000 jobs projected to be retained and over 15 000 new jobs projected to be created through these approvals. R36 billions of private sector investment was leveraged across all incentives.

October also said in the efforts of facilitating broad-based economic participation through targeted interventions to achieve more inclusive growth, the number of investors in four operational Special Economic Zones increased from 72 to 84, and the number of total direct jobs increased from 10 443 to 13 948.

October concluded his presentation with an announcement that the dti achieved a financially unqualified opinion with no findings, commonly known as a “clean audit” opinion.

“This means that the dti’s 2017/2018 financial statements were free from material misstatements and there were no material findings reported on performance objectives or non-compliance with legislation,” stated October.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Philips Launches Lumify, Its First App-Based Portable Ultrasound System in Africa APO Philips Launches Lumify, Its First App-Based Portable Ultrasound System in Africa
APO: South Africa: Rescheduling of The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province oversight visit APO South Africa: Rescheduling of The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province oversight visit
APO: Children’s rights: United Nations Committee to review Benin, El Salvador, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritania, Niger, and Saudi Arabia and to hold a Day of General Discussion APO Children’s rights: United Nations Committee to review Benin, El Salvador, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritania, Niger, and Saudi Arabia and to hold a Day of General Discussion
APO: Zimbabwe: Harare suburbs rocked by “double punch” of cholera and typhoid APO Zimbabwe: Harare suburbs rocked by “double punch” of cholera and typhoid
APO: South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Resolves to Discuss Report on Land Submissions next week APO South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Resolves to Discuss Report on Land Submissions next week
APO: South Africa: Committee Calls for Vibrancy of Social Development Projects APO South Africa: Committee Calls for Vibrancy of Social Development Projects



Top Articles

1 APO Angola - the times they are a changing: João Lourenço,...bullet
2 APO African Development Bank’s Board approves Policy on Non-Sovereign...bullet
3 APO Mazars Integrates with BRJ Partners, a Ugandan Accounting Firmbullet
4 APO Exceptional South Africa women claim top spots in pan-African...bullet
5 APO South Africa: Heritage Day 2018bullet
6 APO International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Learning...bullet
7 APO Deputy Minister Andries Nel to meet South Africa...bullet
8 APO Merck Foundation to underscore their long term...bullet
9 APO Africa Oil Week 2018 announces partnership with...bullet
10 APO South Africa: Committee Calls for Vibrancy of...bullet

APO

GROHE
APO The Right Mix for Every Shower Experience: Thanks to GROHE's New Shower System Euphoria SmartControl
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank boosts Cameroon livestock and fish farming with €84 million loan
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO African Development Bank releases new tool to assess resilience and fragility in countries
 
APO Response to published article, headlined "Zimbabwe businessman's death exposes South Africa's murky world of pension funds" dated 01 September 2018
X
Advertisement