South Africa: Happening at Parliament this week


South Africa: Happening at Parliament this week

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete and a delegation of eight Members of Parliament arrived at José Martí International Airport yesterday for an official visit to the Republic of Cuba.

The multi-party delegation, which Ms Mbete is leading, comprises Ms Mmatlala Boroto (National Assembly House Chairperson: International Relations), Mr Jackson Mthembu (Chief Whip, African National Congress), Ms Dorries Dlakude (Deputy Chief Whip, African National Congress), Mr John Steenhuisen (Chief Whip, Democratic Alliance), Mr Nyiko Shivambu (Chief Whip, Economic Freedom Fighters), Mr Narend Singh (Chief Whip, Inkatha Freedom Party), Ms Tasneem Motara (Provincial Whip: Gauteng), and Ms Regina Lesoma (Whip, Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Co-operation).

The visit follows an invitation to Ms Mbete from her counterpart, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power Mr Esteban Lazo Hernández. It is in keeping with the fifth Parliament’s objective of strengthening relations with Parliaments across the world to enrich oversight over Executive action.

From tomorrow, the National Council of Provinces embarks on preliminary oversight visits in Gauteng this week. The visits to service delivery sites in four municipalities and public meetings are in preparation for November’s Taking Parliament to the People programme.

The National Assembly begins a constituency period from tomorrow, which ends on 8 October.

The Committee on Constitutional Review is scheduled to meet at Parliament on Thursday and Friday to consider its draft report on possible review of section 25 of the Constitution.

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements is scheduled to embark on stakeholder engagements in provinces on the Property Practitioners Bill. This week, stakeholder engagements are scheduled for East London, Durban and Boksburg.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
