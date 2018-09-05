Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa: Home Affairs Sets Dates for Hearings on Gupta Naturalisation


APO South Africa: Home Affairs Sets Dates for Hearings on Gupta Naturalisation

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has set aside three days to hold the investigation into the process followed in the naturalisation of the Gupta family. The committee has concluded the initial phase of the inquiry (collection of all relevant information) and has identified gaps which need to be clarified by certain people to assist the committee to arrive at a conclusion. The investigation will be held from Wednesday to Friday next week.

The committee has resolved to call the following people to give evidence before the committee:

The MEC for the North West Department of Education and Sports Development
The Head of Department of the North West Department of Education and Sports Development
Former DG Mkhuseli Apleni
Mr GC Christians (Former DHA employee)
Minister Malusi Gigaba

Any addition to the list will be determined by what information is received from the initial hearings.

The committee considers it a must for the identified individuals to attend the hearings and will request the Speaker to summon those that are not prepared to appear. “This matter has been in the public domain without resolution for too long. The committee is thus intending to bring this matter to finality,” said Mr Hlomani Chauke, the Chairperson of the Committee.

Meanwhile, the committee has resolved to move the meeting with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Tshwane Metro Police on the criminality happening around the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Office, because on one hand the SAPS and Tshwane Metro Police did not send a representative to the urgently called meeting. On the other hand, the Department of Home Affairs did not seem prepared and willing to take responsibility.

The committee visited the office on Friday last week and raised concerns around reported security challenges around the centre. “The main reason the committee called the urgent meeting was to afford all role players the platform to find solutions to the security concerns. It is in this context disappointing that the matter was not ventilated,” Mr Chauke said.

Despite this unfortunate occurrence, the committee has committed itself to finding workable solutions to these concerns. It is in this context that the committee rescheduled the meeting to Tuesday next week and will invite the Ministers of Home Affairs and Police, the MMC for Community Safety (City of Tshwane), National Police Commissioner and the Tshwane Chief of Metro Police.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: South Africa: Committee on Financial Management of Parliament Elects Dr Motshekga as Co-Chairperson APO South Africa: Committee on Financial Management of Parliament Elects Dr Motshekga as Co-Chairperson
APO: Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community APO Humanitarian Coordinator commends aid workers, but rapid support in Juba is needed by the humanitarian community
APO: Libya: Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties - August 2018 APO Libya: Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties - August 2018
APO: Select Committee on Finance Receives Briefing from City of Cape Town on Alignment of Integrated Development Plan to National Development Plan APO Select Committee on Finance Receives Briefing from City of Cape Town on Alignment of Integrated Development Plan to National Development Plan
APO: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commemorates 20th Anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement APO United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commemorates 20th Anniversary of the Guiding Principles of Internal Displacement
APO: Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to meet South African Police Service (SAPS) on High Profile Investigations APO Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to meet South African Police Service (SAPS) on High Profile Investigations



Top Articles

1 APO The trade of illegal weapons implicates senior government officials...bullet
2 APO South Africa’s water future on the map at World Water Week 2018bullet
3 APO South African Revenue Service (SARS) releases trade statistics...bullet
4 APO Africa: Spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner...bullet
5 APO Home Affairs sets dates for hearings on Gupta Naturalisationbullet
6 APO South Africa: Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)...bullet
7 APO President concludes productive state visit to Chinabullet
8 APO South Africa: Water efficiency now part of the Green...bullet
9 APO South Africa: Remarks by Minister of Science and...bullet
10 APO China-Africa High Level Dialogue with Business...bullet

APO

Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa
APO Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Mkhize to Explore Partnership with Institute of South African Municipal Accounting Officers (ISAMAO) to Professionalise Local Government
United Nations (UN)
APO UNHCR calls for action against xenophobic attacks in South Africa
Kingdom of Belgium - Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation
APO Belgium invests more than 9 million EUR in humanitarian aid for the Lake Chad region
Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF)
APO Nigeria Rugby Sevens squad named for Africa Men’s Regional Sevens