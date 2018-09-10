Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa Hosts The International Association of Prosecutors’ Conference, 9-14 September 2018


APO South Africa Hosts The International Association of Prosecutors’ Conference, 9-14 September 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Download logo

South Africa will from 9 – 14 September 2018 host the annual International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg under the theme: “Prosecutorial Independence – the Cornerstone of Justice to Society”.

Senior prosecutors, Heads of Prosecuting agencies and Ministers of Justice from around the world will exchange experiences on prosecutorial independence, including new developments, legal challenges and solutions.

The IAP assists prosecutors across the world in the fight against crime, upholding human rights and the rule of law.

Media are invited as follows:

Day One: Opening Address

Date: Monday, 10 September 2018

Time: 09h00 – 10h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg - Plenary Hall

Day Two: Closing Address

Date: Thursday, 13 September 2018

Time: 15h15 - 15h45

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg – Plenary Hall

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: United Nations human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria APO United Nations human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria
APO: Blockbank Announces Key Banking Partner during ICO APO Blockbank Announces Key Banking Partner during ICO
APO: APO Group launches enhanced press release monitoring service for Africa and the Middle East APO APO Group launches enhanced press release monitoring service for Africa and the Middle East
APO: South Africa: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil a Draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation APO South Africa: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil a Draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation
APO: ITFC to Implement U.S. $3 Billion Framework Agreements through two new Financing Agreements to Support Egypt’s Main Sectors APO ITFC to Implement U.S. $3 Billion Framework Agreements through two new Financing Agreements to Support Egypt’s Main Sectors
APO: President Ramaphosa to Open Telecom World Conference in Durban APO President Ramaphosa to Open Telecom World Conference in Durban



Top Articles

1 APO South Africa: Minister Sisulu to host Mr Reynders, the Deputy Prime...bullet
2 APO South Africa: Happening at Parliament this Weekbullet
3 APO Angola - the times they are a changing: João Lourenço,...bullet
4 APO MIT Announces 2018 MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge Africa...bullet
5 APO South Africa: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil a Draft...bullet
6 APO United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) Statement...bullet
7 APO President Ramaphosa to Open Telecom World Conference in...bullet
8 APO APO Group launches enhanced press release monitoring...bullet
9 APO Community Networks Key to Connecting Africa, says...bullet
10 APO Impoverished Djibouti has nothing to show for its...bullet

APO

Ecobank
APO Ecobank announce Winners of 2018 Fintech Challenge
European Parliament
APO Tajani: In the absence of a central role for the EU, the future of Libya will be in the hands of other countries
UNICEF Uganda
APO Economic Policy Research Centre convenes conference on child poverty ‘What Works for Poorest Children?’
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO South Africa hosts The International Association of Prosecutors’ Conference, 9-14 September 2018
X
Advertisement