South Africa: House Chairperson Dikgale disappointed by shoddy built houses in Tshwane


The House Chairperson for International Relations in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ms Masefako Dikgale, was disappointed by the poorly-built RDP houses in Soshanguve, Tshwane, as well as reports of subcontractors who have not been paid in three years.

On Tuesday, 18 September 2018, House Chairperson Dikgale led a delegation that included NCOP delegates as well as members of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, to conduct oversight on the delivery of houses in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, as part of the Taking Parliament to the People preliminary visits to Gauteng province.

During oversight visits to Extension 19 and Thorn Tree View housing projects in Soshanguve, North of the capital city, the delegation was not impressed by the quality of the houses.

While some signs of poor workmanship, such as cracks and incomplete houses, were noticeable, the delegation also heard of leaking water pipes as a result of poor plumbing.

The delegation also heard about allegations that some beneficiaries were illegally selling their houses.

In an effort to address these challenges as well as the complaints about non-payment of the sub-contractors, Ms Dikgale has called a meeting with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements, the main contractor (Faranani Properties), the sub-contractors as well as beneficiaries to find a solution.

Before embarking on the oversight visits the delegation met with the different government departments for presentations on the state of service delivery in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan area.

The delegation rejected presentations from the departments of Basic Education, Human Settlements as well as health and asked officials to prepare detailed reports before the end of the week. The South African Police Service was also expected to brief the parliamentarians on the impact of migration on policing and peace keeping in the province, but they did not pitch.

The department of Home Affairs was commended for its detailed report.

The delegation noted with disappointment the absence of councillors from Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, from the oversight visits.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
