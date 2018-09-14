Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Resolves to Discuss Report on Land Submissions next week


The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) today resolved to discuss the report of the service provider regarding the hundreds of written submissions that were made regarding a possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution, as well as from Parliament, on the public hearings in all provinces and oral presentations.

Mr Lewis Nzimande, the Co-Chairperson of the committee, said the meeting was meant to receive a report from the service provider today but that report was not completed and therefore it could not be served before the committee. “The draft report of the public hearings and the report on oral submissions were tabled in the committee. Noted, but not discussed.”

The committee also took a tour of the venue where the hard copies of the hundreds of thousands of written submissions are being kept at Parliament.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses is necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and also to propose constitutional amendments where necessary. The committee has already held hearings in all the country’s nine provinces.

The committee also resolved to adopt its programme at its meeting next week, as the two reports will determine the way forward and the necessary time frames.

