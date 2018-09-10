Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil a Draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation


Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Minister of Science and Technology, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will on Monday, 10 September 2018 brief media on the draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation. Members of the media are invited. The details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday, 10 September 2018

Time: 09:00-10:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, GCIS Head Office, Tshedimosetso House, cnr Frances Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

NB: There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is bringing increasing automation and digitisation to the world, changing how people transact and interact. For South Africa to take advantage of these rapid technological changes and avoid the risks that they bring, it needs to use all the resources at our disposal. Science, technology and innovation (STI) have a vital role to play.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has therefore developed a draft new White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation to make the most of the coming global technological, demographic and environmental changes.

South Africa adopted the first White Paper on STI in 1996 and, despite good progress, the potential socio-economic benefits of STI are still not being taken full advantage of.

This week, Cabinet approved the publication of the White Paper for public comment. At the briefing Minister Kubayi-Ngubane will also announce details of the 2018 South African Science, Technology and Innovation Summit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
