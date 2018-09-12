South Africa: Minister of Police to Host The National Summit on Crime and Violence Prevention

news

The Minister of Police Mr. Bheki Cele will on the 13-14 September 2018 host a two day National Summit on Crime and Violence Prevention, at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, Boksburg in Gauteng Province.

The summit will be held under the theme “Building safer communities through an integrated, developmental approach to crime and violence prevention”.

The summit seeks to create a joint vision on safety as a collective responsibility, and to provide a platform for key stakeholders and experts to engage on the effective implementation of the 2016 White Paper on Safety and Security across all sectors.

It is also aimed at developing consensus on the role of government, civil society, private sector and communities in promoting safety outcomes, facilitating the establishment of institutional mechanisms for the implementation of the White Paper on Safety and Security as well as building networks and encourage collaboration and co-production of community safety initiatives.

The White Paper on Safety and Security was adopted by Cabinet in April 2016 and seeks to address crime and violence in a proactive manner, and to promote an integrated approach to safety.

The White Paper proposes a “whole of government and whole of society” approach for successful implementation, and will require the different spheres of government to work together to align and amend existing strategies and plans to address how they will contribute to safety. These respective plans will be coordinated and monitored through an integrated strategy, which provides a framework for the implementation of the White Paper.

The desired outcomes for the summit are to encourage collective ownership of the white paper and lobby support for implementation and agreement by the stakeholders to integrated safety outcomes into their own policies, strategies and plans.