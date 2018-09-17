Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize has not Undertaken Official Travel Abroad


Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa play

Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) wishes to correct a Sunday newspaper report that claimed that the Minister has travelled solo internationally since his appointment.

This is factually incorrect. Dr Zweli Mkhize has not travelled in his official capacity internationally since he was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year.

The report by Andisiwe Makinana (Sunday Times today 16-9-2018) focused on travels by Ministers with their spouses or family members abroad and was supposedly based on parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance. The response to that question had clearly stated that the Minister has not undertaken official travel outside the borders of the country.

Any claims to the contrary are devoid of truth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa.
