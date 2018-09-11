Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa: President and Deputy President Scheduled to Answer Questions for Oral Reply in Parliament this week


Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

The President and Deputy President will both be answering questions for oral reply this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to have his question and answer session tomorrow, Tuesday 11 September at the plenary sitting of the National Council of Provinces. Deputy President David Mabuza is scheduled to answer questions for oral reply at the plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, 12 September.

Regular oral question and answer sessions are one of the ways in which Parliament fulfils its constitutional role of scrutinising and overseeing Executive action.

The six questions to the President cover the following matters: Private sector involvement in the Youth Employment Service, when and in what form lifestyle audits will be implemented; government steps to restore local and global confidence in state owned enterprises and to strengthen their developmental role in national efforts to grow the economy; whether the President has prepared for the consequences of expropriation of land without compensation and details about these preparations; conditions attached to the R33 billion loan secured for Eskom and the R4 billion for Transnet from the Chinese Development Bank and details about the servicing of the loan, interest rates applicable, the repayment agreements and when the terms of the agreements will be released; the recent remarks which United States of America President Donald Trump made.

The six questions to the Deputy President on Wednesday cover: Government mechanisms to ensure provincial government strengthens financial controls and implement sound financial management to stem the tide of irregular and unauthorised expenditure; details of how government intends dealing with the scourge of abuse against women and children; government’s anti-poverty programmes; international and national measures should be put in place to ensure long-lasting peace in South Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
