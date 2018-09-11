Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Brief National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Land Reform, Youth Employment and SOE Governance


Republic of South Africa: The Presidency play

Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 11 September 2018, answer Questions for Oral Reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that will touch on youth employment, governance of state-owned enterprises and lifestyles audits for senior public officials.

Holding regular question and answer plenary sittings with the President and other members of the Executive is one of the ways in which Parliament exercises oversight over executive action.

Among the issues President Ramaphosa will address is the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative which the President launched earlier this year and which brings together business, labour, civil society to create about one million job opportunities over three years.

President Ramaphosa will also brief NCOP members on progress in the process of conducting lifestyle audits on senior public officials as part of government’s commitment to fighting corruption - a commitment that arises from the 2018 State of the Nation Address.

The President will also address matters relating to governance of state-owned enterprises and their developmental role in helping to grow the economy. He will also address loan conditions attached to Eskom and Transnet from the Chinese Development Bank.

The President will provide an update on the land reform programme and government’s position on United States of America President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on land redistribution and the implications of the remarks to the diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States.

President Ramaphosa had consistently indicated that the process of land reform would be undertaken within the confines of the Constitution and in a way that grew the economy‚ ensured food security‚ and increased agricultural production.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.
