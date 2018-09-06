South Africa: Rail Safety Regulator should prioritise Signalling Challenges – Committee

news

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport has called on the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) to prioritise signalling in its programmes.

Ms Magadzi said the frequency with which train accidents occur was concerning and that the committee was grateful that no fatalities had been reported.

“The committee wishes speedy recovery to the victims of train collision in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Accidents are not what we want the rail sector to be known for, rather its cost effectiveness, reliability and safety,” Ms Magadzi said.

Two passenger trains collided in Johannesburg on Tuesday leaving more than 100 people injured. The cause of the accident is believed to be as a result of signalling challenges.

Ms Magadzi said it was worth recording that the committee welcomes the calls for investigations but those should lead to improvement of service.

“Signalling in rail sector is a challenge and should be attended to as a matter of urgency. Train accidents pose an even greater risks to many poor people than road.”

The committee will see if it could invite RSR to come and brief the committee on signalling challenges and what is being done before the end of the year.