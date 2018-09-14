Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa: Rescheduling of The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province oversight visit


South Africa: Rescheduling of The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province oversight visit

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) would like to apologise unreservedly to the various stakeholders in the North West Province following the postponement of the oversight visit of the Ad Hoc Committee tasked to inquire into the intervention in terms of section 100 of the Constitution.

The visit had to be rescheduled due to challenges with internal arrangements and coordination. The leadership of the NCOP is working on corrective measures to ensure that this does not occur again.

Following broad consultations with the political and administrative leadership the visit has now been scheduled during the NCOP oversight week starting on 16 to 19 October 2018.

“We apologise unconditionally for the inconvenience caused to all the stakeholders of the North West province,” said the NCOP Chief Whip, Mr Seiso Mohai.

Scheduling the visit during the oversight week will give us more time and space for engagements with all affected parties in the province as the current programme will be broadened with more sites and more time allocated for engagement.

The NCOP is finalising letters to inform the various stakeholders of these changes and the letters will be sent out today.

The programme is not cancelled but is rescheduled after consultations with the political and administrative leadership of the NCOP since this morning.

