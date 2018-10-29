Pulse.com.gh logo
APO South Africa sends condolences to Indonesia following plane crash

Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation play

Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

The South African Government has sent a message of condolences to the Government and the people of Indonesia following the plane crash on the morning on 29 October 2018.

The aircraft, carrying 189 people, is reported to have crashed soon after take-off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

The South African Government wishes the Indonesian government and people, particularly the affected families, strength during this time of grief.

The South African Embassy in Jakarta has obtained a passenger manifest for the said flight and, based on this passenger manifest, indications are that there were no South African nationals on board the Lion Air flight JT 610.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Indonesia are strong and cordial. A solid bilateral institutional framework between the two countries has been established through the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) and a number of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding regarding a wide range of areas of cooperation, including but not limited to the following: defence and security, agriculture, culture and science and technology.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
