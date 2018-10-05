Pulse.com.gh logo
South Africa supports the relief and rescue initiative by the South Africa NGO, Gift of the Givers, offered to Indonesia


The Government and people of South Africa wish to extend its sincere condolences to the Government and people of Indonesia as they are still battling the aftermath of the deadly earthquake and tsunami in the Central Sulawesi Island.

The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period, and the South African Government extends its sympathy to those families who have lost their loved ones.

The South African Government supports the work that the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Gift of the Givers, is doing in Indonesia to bring life-saving assistance during this time of need.

South Africa and Indonesia have strong historical and fraternal bonds based on shared history that pre-dates the Bandung Conference of 1955. The two countries maintain a strong and strategic bilateral relationship which is a reflection of shared values and a common vision for the future.

