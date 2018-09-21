Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

South Africa: Trade and Industry Committee Intends Holding Public Hearings on The National Gambling Amendment Bill


APO South Africa: Trade and Industry Committee Intends Holding Public Hearings on The National Gambling Amendment Bill

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry has called for written submissions on the National Gambling Amendment Bill. The committee also intends on holding public hearings on the Bill.

Committee Chairperson Ms Joanmariae Fubbs said the purpose of the bill is to amend and delete certain definitions in the National Gambling Act of 2004, to transfer the regulation of bets on the national lottery, foreign lotteries, lottery results and sports pools to the National Lotteries Commission.

The bill also seeks to, among other things, prohibit dog racing and bets on dog racing; strengthen the regulation of casinos, limited pay-out machines and bingo; to provide for the procedure for the forfeiture of unlawful winnings to the National Gambling Regulator; and to provide for the regulation of the horseracing industry.

Ms Fubbs said the bill also intends to provide for broad-based black economic empowerment in the gambling industry; provide for the repositioning of the National Gambling Board as a National Gambling Regulator; to enhance the powers and duties of the gambling inspector; to provide for certain new offences; and to provide for transitional arrangements.

Interested individuals and groups who intend to comment on the bill should forward written submissions to the committee by no later than Friday, 12 October 2018. Public hearings have been scheduled for 23, 24 and 26 October 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

APO: Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report APO Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report
APO: Public lecture by Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule on the Outcomes of the 10th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Johannesburg Summit at the Sol Plaatjie University, Kimberley, Northern Cape, 19 September 2018 APO Public lecture by Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule on the Outcomes of the 10th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Johannesburg Summit at the Sol Plaatjie University, Kimberley, Northern Cape, 19 September 2018
APO: South Africa: Invitation for Public Submissions on Draft Integrated Resource Plan APO South Africa: Invitation for Public Submissions on Draft Integrated Resource Plan
APO: Joint United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) - Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) team deployed to assist families affected by mudslides in East Jebel Marra APO Joint United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) - Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) team deployed to assist families affected by mudslides in East Jebel Marra
APO: Human Settlements Committee to engage Johannesburg Stakeholders on Property Practitioners Bill [B 21—2018] APO Human Settlements Committee to engage Johannesburg Stakeholders on Property Practitioners Bill [B 21—2018]
APO: USA and Ghana Partnership Advances Early Grade Reading APO USA and Ghana Partnership Advances Early Grade Reading



Top Articles

1 APO African Development Bank President Adesina urges Canada to be...bullet
2 APO Blockchain in Africa: The next frontierbullet
3 APO African Development Bank Convenes Climate Change Seminar on...bullet
4 APO South Africa: House Chairperson Dikgale disappointed by shoddy...bullet
5 APO African Development Bank, mariner investment group, and...bullet
6 APO Joint United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) -...bullet
7 APO Ringier Africa’s media & marketing business venturing...bullet
8 APO Investors across the world think twice before...bullet
9 APO Member States urged to explore non-traditional...bullet
10 APO Property experts predict sustainable growth for...bullet

APO

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)
APO Penguin International RFC trains Silverbacks The men’s national rugby team
Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana
APO Addis Ababa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Joins Air Quality Management Partnership
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
APO Protection of indigenous knowledge comes under spotlight at international conference
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Police Committee welcomes arrest of seven alleged Rhino Poaching Kingpins
X
Advertisement